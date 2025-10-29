Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha directs recovery efforts for La Son – Hoa Lien Expressway

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on the morning of October 29 inspected recovery works on the La Son – Hoa Lien Expressway after heavy rains triggered flooding and landslides that blocked traffic between Hue and Da Nang.

The Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board, which oversees the expressway project, reported that due to severe inundation and strong water flow during prolonged heavy rain and flash floods, several sections along the route have been forced to close. Multiple sites have also suffered slope collapses and cracks in the pavement.

On the morning of October 29, a torrential landslide occurred at Km42 in Da Nang City, resulting in thousands of cubic meters of soil and rock sliding onto the road.

Emergency crews and equipment were deployed to remove roughly 2,000 cubic meters of debris and reopen one lane to traffic. Officials estimate it will take about two more days to complete the cleanup.

Additional incidents have also occurred along the La Son – Hoa Lien Expressway, including slope failures in the section passing through Khe Tre Commune, Hue City, and cracks on the road surface between Ta Lang and Gian Bi Hamlet in Hai Van Ward, Da Nang City.

The La Son – Hoa Lien Expressway project, which connects Hue City and Da Nang City, began construction in late 2013. By April 2022, the first phase of the project was completed and opened to traffic.

Amid the current situation, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha ordered a comprehensive review of the expressway’s design and construction to determine the causes of the damage and to prevent future incidents. The Deputy Prime Minister urged relevant agencies to implement long-term solutions to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong