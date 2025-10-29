Road in Van Phong Economic Zone continues to deteriorate

Despite being only about 5 kilometers long, dozens of subsidence points have appeared, with large stretches of asphalt completely stripped away, leaving deep, dangerous holes.

The access road outside Van Phong International Transshipment Port (Van Phong Economic Zone, Khanh Hoa Province) has continued to deteriorate, with large sections of the asphalt surface peeling off and filled with potholes and uneven ridges on the road surface.

Nguyen Thi Ngoan and her husband, Ngo Van Khoa, residents of Dam Mon Hamlet in Dai Lanh Commune, fell off their motorbike while traveling along the road outside the port on the morning of October 28. Their vehicle was damaged, and both suffered scratches on their arms and legs, leaving them shaken and distressed.

The 5.2-kilometer road section in Dai Lanh Commune, built at a cost of more than VND266 billion (around US$10.5 million), was put into operation at the end of 2024. However, it has already fallen into severe disrepair, raising concerns that it could become a new traffic accident hotspot.

Ngoan and her husband were among many people who had been involved in accidents along this stretch. According to local residents, several people fall each week, with some requiring hospitalization due to serious injuries.

“I was driving very slowly, but there were too many potholes to avoid. I really hope the authorities repair the road soon, or at least put up warning signs so people can be more cautious,” Ngoan said.

The project begins at the junction with the road connecting National Highway 1 to Dam Mon and ends at the boundary of Bac Van Phong General Port. It was developed by Van Phong Economic Zone Management Board and broke ground in October 2022.

Back in April 2025, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper reported that although the road had been in use only since late 2024, several sections were already showing signs of deterioration. The report highlighted multiple areas where the asphalt surface had peeled away, creating depressions and uneven ridges on the road surface up to 5–10 centimeters deep, posing serious risks to motorists.

At that time, representatives of the Van Phong Economic Zone Management Board (now the Khanh Hoa Economic and Industrial Zones Management Board) stated that they had directed the construction contractor to urgently repair the damaged sections.

However, as observed by reporters on October 28, the road surface has continued to worsen, riddled with numerous potholes and depressions, making travel increasingly difficult. Despite being only about 5 kilometers long, dozens of subsidence points have appeared, with large stretches of asphalt completely stripped away, leaving deep, dangerous holes.

A representative from the Khanh Hoa Economic and Industrial Zones Management Board confirmed that the road was built by Khanh Hoa Road Management and Construction Joint Stock Company and handed over to the investor in December 2024. The road is still under a two-year warranty period, meaning the contractor is responsible for repairing any damage.

“The Management Board is aware of the deterioration. Although the road has been in use for just over 10 months since handover, it has already developed damage twice. We will conduct a comprehensive inspection and evaluation before issuing an official response,” the representative said.

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Thuy Doan