Deputy PM inspects flood response efforts in Hue

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha visits residents affected by flooding in Hue city, on the evening of October 28. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, on the evening of October 28, held a working session with authorities in the central city of Hue to assess the ongoing response to severe flooding.

At the meeting, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thien Dinh reported that prolonged heavy rainfall has caused water levels on the Huong and Bo rivers to rise sharply, leading to widespread inundation across 32 communes and wards, with many areas submerged 1-2 meters deep. More than 44,500 homes have been flooded, and numerous urban roads remain cut off, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Preliminary statistics show that one person died and another remains missing, while over 201,000 households have lost power. Heavy rains have resulted in 38 landslide sites, including several dangerous spots along national and provincial highways and in mountainous areas. The city has evacuated over 4,500 residents. Nearly 3,000 soldiers and 2,000 police officers, along with thousands of local militia members and youth volunteers, have been mobilized for evacuation, rescue operations, and traffic control.

Hue authorities have requested urgent Government support, including 2 tonnes of dry rations, 10 tonnes of Chloramine B, and 20 tonnes of Benkocid chemicals for disinfection and epidemic prevention; 2 tonnes of vegetable seeds and 5 tonnes of maize seeds; as well as additional rescue equipment and materials. The city also proposed VND500 billion (US$18.9 million) in emergency funding to restore essential public infrastructure and a further VND1 trillion for long-term repairs to transport, irrigation, and coastal embankment systems.

The Deputy PM commended the efforts of local authorities and directed that priority be given to maintaining communication networks, evacuating people from high-risk areas, and promptly addressing vulnerable sites. He urged proactive measures to ensure adequate food, clean water, medicine, and transportation for flood-affected areas. Once the water receded, he instructed authorities to coordinate disease control and support production recovery.

He also ordered relevant ministries and sectors to consider Hue’s proposals carefully, particularly regarding irrigation infrastructure investment and renovation.

Later the same evening, while visiting residents along Chi Lang Street in Phu Xuan Ward, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha called for continued assistance to affected households and stressed ensuring power and water supply and environmental sanitation.

According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as of 17:00 on October 28, floods in the central region had submerged or damaged 702 hectares of rice and crops, flooded 100,852 houses, and ruined 64 others. Flooding and landslides have blocked 35 sections of national highways and 300 local roads, disrupted train service between Van Xa station and Hue, and forced the cancellation of several passenger trains.

To date, floods have left five dead (three in Da Nang, one in Lam Dong, and one in Hue), four missing (one in Hue and three in Da Nang), and eight injured (all in Da Nang).

Local authorities have erected warning signs and restricted traffic in deeply flooded areas, while continuing to assess damage and implement initial recovery measures.

