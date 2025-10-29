Numerous trains canceled, delayed due to heavy rains, floods in Central region

Vietnam Railways Corporation reported that numerous trains on the North–South route were forced to cancel or delay services, or remain at stations on October 29 because of ongoing heavy rain and flooding in the Central region.

The railway sector has canceled trains SE1, SE19, and SE20, scheduled to depart on October 29.

Trains SE2, SE3/4, SE5/6, SE7/9 and SE9/10 still operate; however, these trains are experiencing long delays and are being held at stations between Huong Thuy Station and Dong Ha Station, and vice versa, to await passenger transfer because the schedule of the reopened route has not yet been announced.

Passengers traveling beyond Dong Ha or Hue stations on October 29 can get a free refund within 30 days of the departure date on the ticket.

The railway sector arranged safe transfers for 4,576 passengers.

Vietnam Railways Corporation said that as of 10 a.m. on October 29, the railway sector had safely transferred 4,576 passengers between Huong Thuy Station and Dong Ha Station. During the waiting time for transfers, passengers were provided with free meals and drinks.

According to the corporation, the flooding situation in the Central region remains complicated. On October 27 and October 28, numerous railway sections through Hue City were submerged, with water levels reaching nearly one meter above the tracks.

The railway sector is strengthening patrols and inspections, deploying personnel at critical locations, and taking timely measures to handle incidents, ensuring absolute safety for train operations.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong