Quang Ngai calls for aid, essential goods for residents isolated by landslides

The Quang Ngai Provincial Department of Industry and Trade on October 29 announced that the department had issued a letter calling on businesses and distributors to join hands in providing essential goods to residents isolated by landslides.

Accordingly, the department is appealing for donations of essential items such as rice, instant noodles, dried food, canned goods, drinking water, cooking oil, salt, fish sauce, sugar, raincoats, blankets, flashlights and corrugated roofing sheets and so on.

Donations are being received at Facility No. 2 of the Quang Ngai Provincial Department of Industry and Trade, located at No. 494 Tran Phu Street, Kon Tum Ward, Quang Ngai Province. Mr. Nguyen Truong Giang, Deputy Head of the Quang Ngai Provincial Market Management Division, is directly in charge of receiving the goods. The donation period runs from October 28 to November 7, 2025.

The representative of a business comes to Facility No. 2 of the Quang Ngai Provincial Department of Industry and Trade to provide support with rice and instant noodles.

In recent days, prolonged heavy rainfall has caused flash floods and landslides stretching nearly three kilometers, completely isolating five hamlets in Ngoc Linh Commune. The disaster has damaged roads, drainage systems, and swept away large areas of coffee, macadamia and rice crops, as well as livestock farms.

Local authorities are urgently clearing debris, soil and rocks and muds to access routes and deliver medicine and essential supplies to residents trapped by landslides.

Ngoc Linh Commune authorities are clearing roads to reach the five isolated hamlets.

According to the Quang Ngai Provincial Department of Industry and Trade, the landslides cut off access to Ngoc Linh Commune where living conditions have become extremely difficult. The department has proactively called for donations and coordinated with local authorities to receive and distribute aid as soon as possible.

By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong