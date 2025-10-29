Traffic restored on National Highway 1A in Lam Dong following flooding

After being submerged for several hours, a section of National Highway 1A passing through Luong Son Commune in Lam Dong Province has reopened to traffic.

Traffic has been restored on National Highway 1A after floodwaters subside.

On the afternoon of October 28, Mr. Vo Tien Trung, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Luong Son Commune in Lam Dong Province, reported that by midday, floodwaters on the Luy River had receded. The affected section of National Highway 1A was no longer submerged, and vehicles were able to travel normally in both directions.

Earlier, in the early hours of October 28, prolonged heavy rainfall caused the Luy River to overflow onto National Highway 1A at the Ong Vat Bridge section in Luong Son Commune. The flooded area stretched approximately 100 meters, with some sections nearly one meter deep, temporarily cutting off traffic in both directions.

Traffic has been restored on National Highway 1A in Luong Son Commune.

Immediately after the incident, the People’s Committee of Luong Son Commune, in coordination with the Traffic Police Department of Lam Dong Province and the Road Management Office IV.1 under the Directorate for Roads of Viet Nam, deployed staff to manage traffic in the flooded area. Vehicles approaching the affected section were subsequently redirected via the Hoa Thang coastal route and then onto the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway to avoid the floodwaters.

According to the Luong Son Commune People’s Committee, heavy rain and flooding are expected to remain complex on the evening of October 28. Local authorities and relevant units are maintaining 24-hour on-site monitoring to promptly address any emergencies that may arise.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh