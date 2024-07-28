Trade union members commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, President Ton Duc Thang

The representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor and the National Union Alliance of Cambodia offered incense and flowers in memory of President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang.

The incense-offering ceremony took place at Binh Dong Temple, District 8, Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the founding day of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (July 28, 1929 - 2024).

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Vo Khac Thai along with the delegation of officials from the National Union Alliance of Cambodia offer incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: hcmcpv.org.vn)

The delegation of representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor led by Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Vo Khac Thai along with the delegation of officials from the National Union Alliance of Cambodia extended a minute of silence to honor the contributions of President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang.

On this occasion, various union delegations and union members from different agencies, units and corporations also visited the Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch in District 4, Ho Chi Minh City to offer incense and flowers and performed a ritual of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang.

The delegates also toured the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor and learned about the historical process of the workers' movement and the significant achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor.

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong