Tra Cau River floods surpass danger level, evacuations imminent

Tra Cau River in Duc Pho Town, the Central province of Quang Ngai has experienced significant flooding, surpassing the third-stage warning level, local administrations have been making the preparation of evacuation.

Rural roads in the province are eroded

Floodwaters have risen above third-stage warning level in the river leading to erosion of rural roads this afternoon.

According to the Quang Ngai Steering Committee for Flood and Storm Prevention and Control, as of 4 p.m., floods on rivers in Quang Ngai Province were rising. The water level at 1 p.m. on the same day in Tra Cau River at Tra Cau station was measured at 5.58m, 0.08m above the third-state warning level while the floodwater in Ve River at Ve River station rose to 2.93m, 0.43m above the first-stage warning level. The remaining rivers in the province have seen it below the first-stage warning level.

It is forecasted that in the next 6 hours, the flood level at the two stations will continue to rise and peak, then slowly recede. The flood peak at Tra Cau station is likely to reach 6.00m, 0.50m above the third-stage warning level while it will reach 4m at Ve River station, 0.50m above the second-stage warning level.

Several rural roads in Pho Minh Ward of Duc Pho Town have experienced landslides.

Currently, the People's Committee of Duc Pho Town and the People's Committee of Pho Minh Ward are conducting a review of residential areas at risk of flooding and landslides, preparing to implement plans for the relocation and evacuation of residents.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated By Anh Quan