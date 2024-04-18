Tourists in the Central region flock to nearby tourist attractions

Tourists in the Central region flocked to nearby tourist attractions on their day off to celebrate the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day - a celebration of great importance among Vietnamese citizens.

At Nui Than Tai Hot Spring Park tourist area in Hoa Vang District’s Hoa Phu Commune of the Central City of Da Nang, many tourists including groups of families and groups of friends arrived early to enjoy their day off.

It is expected that on the festive day, this tourist area will attract more than 2,000 domestic and international tourists.

At Bien Dong (East Sea) Park in Son Tra District of Da Nang City, many families gathered together. Their children enjoyed games of their choice while other adults read books or organized picnics.

Elsewhere in Thua Thien- Hue Province, many people and tourists flocked to Thuan An, Canh Duong, and Lang Co beaches to swim and relax.

The relic sites managed by the Hue Monuments Conservation Center also attracted thousands of domestic and foreign tourists. Although the relic sites received many customers, no visitors were forced to pay for services at high prices.

Director Nguyen Van Phuc of the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien - Hue Province, said that the tourism industry, police, related units and especially local authorities in relic sites worked together to control the security and manage businesses and services.

At the same time, the local government kept monitoring hotlines and social networking forums in which tourists could complain about poor services or high charges for services to promptly prevent and punish those who violate the regulations affecting the tourism image of the ancient capital of Hue.

In the afternoon of the holiday, just a few holiday-makers dropped by the ancient town of Hoi An in the Central Province of Quang Nam. On some main roads in the old town such as Tran Phu, Bach Dang, Nguyen Thai Hoc saw a small number of visitors who were walking or cycling.

At Cau Pagoda which was originally built by Japanese tradesmen in the 17th century, a crowd of tourists taking souvenir photos is no longer seen because this pagoda is under renovation.

According to the local tourism sector’s report, the majority of visitors to Hoi An today are from the neighboring provinces and localities such as Da Nang and Quang Ngai.

Local tourists mainly come to eat, walk and drink coffee at shops in the old town while the majority of international tourists coming to Hoi An on this occasion are from South Korea and countries in Europe.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan