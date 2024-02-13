Hanoi sees increases in foreign tourist arrivals during Tet holiday

People in the capital city of Hanoi have celebrated Tet holidays in good weather which led to an increase in the number of tourists visiting historical and cultural sites in the capital.

Visitors visit Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on Tet holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the city welcomed 187,000 visitors on February 8- 10 (on the 29th day of the last month to the first day of the first month of the lunar calendar), up 17.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Among them, international tourists were 39,000 that mainly came from South Korea, China, Taiwan (China), the US, India, France, the UK, Germany, and Japan, presenting a two-fold increase over the same period last year.

The number of domestic tourists was 148,000, up six percent compared to the same period last year.

Total revenue from tourism reached VND725 billion (US$29.6 million), up 32.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Hanoi sees an increase in the number of tourists visiting historical and cultural sites in the capital thanks to good weather. (Photo: SGGP)

The average hotel occupancy rate reached 50.4 percent, presenting a year-on-year increase of 10.1 percent. The country's leading source markets included South Korea, China, Taiwan (China), the US and India.

Tourist and entertainment areas featuring a wide range of activities promoting traditional values and cultural identities of the Vietnamese Tet holiday in the northern region have attracted many visitors before the Lunar New Year and after.

Travelers can dial the hotline 1800556896 for information and assistance for tourist attractions, hotels, bus stations, shopping locations, and administrative procedures related to tourism activities in the capital city.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh