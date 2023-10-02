Tourism sector sets target of receiving 13 mln international arrivals in 2023

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will report to the Government to increase the set target to receive 13 million international arrivals this year.

By the end of September, 8.8 million turns of international tourists arrived in Vietnam exceeding the set target for the whole year with eight million arrivals while the domestic market was set to reach some 93 million turns.

During the last months of 2023, it is expected that the country will welcome around 1.1 million to 1.2 million turns of international visitors, especially on the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Following the draft calculation, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will report to the Government to increase the set target to receive international arrivals from eight million to 12.5 to 13 million turns in 2023, an increase of some 156 percent over the previous set target at the beginning of the year.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, during the last three months of the year, the tourism sector will focus on effectively implementing the Government’s resolutions and solutions to lure international travelers.

Besides, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism will advice to host various conferences to meet and exchange with travel agencies to remove difficulties and barriers to attract international arrivals to Vietnam, notably to big cities comprising Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Ha Long and so on.

At the current time, the tourism sector is synchronously implementing promotion and advertising programs overseas. Therefore, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism will strengthen inspection works, boost the management of destinations and handle limitations and weaknesses to lure more visitors.