Tourism collaboration activities between HCMC, Mekong Delta boosted

The People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province has just issued the implementation plan of the linked program on tourism development between Ca Mau Province with Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta provinces, cities in 2024.

According to the plan, the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau will proactively join the forum on the regional link for tourism development cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta for the third time in 2024; program of voting the attractive destinations of Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta; connected spaces of areas, tourism points and tourism services providers between HCMC and Mekong Delta.

Besides, the locality shall collaborate to draft the plan of developing linked tourism products between HCMC and the Mekong Delta.

In addition, the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau will also participate in inspirational and sharing programs for tour guides winning prizes of contests “Good tour guide in HCMC” at tourism training facilities in the Mekong Delta provinces and cities; join the professional training sessions to improve skills to develop the tourism sector and management of tourism destinations serving for tourists, promotion programs and so on.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong