Tourism authority orders to throw the book on violators

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism ordered to throw the book on those who committed violating deeds to the country’s tourism.

In order to ensure that tourism activities during the 2024 New Year and the Lunar New Year, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has sent a document to departments of Tourism and departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism in cities and provinces countrywide requiring measures to deter people from committing violations which badly affect Vietnam’s tourism activities.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism required strengthened management in tourist destinations in addition to paying visits to these places to control service quality of tourism units in the area, especially at tourist accommodation establishments, tourist transport facilities, tourist attractions, tour guide activities, restaurants and entertainment facilities. Moreover, responsible bodies must take heed of food safety and hygiene and prevention of food poisoning.

Last but not least, responsible agencies must keep an eye on theft, fraud, stalking, causing trouble for tourists, and selling commodities with high prices for illegal profits.

By Mai An – Translated By Anh Quan