Torrential rains trigger serious landslides sparking fears amongst residents

Ma River in the Northern-Central Province of Thanh Hoa and Lam River in the Central Province of Nghe An saw landslides making residents in areas along rivers live in fear of the increasing occurrence of landslides especially in the flooding season. Meanwhile, floods are hitting the central provinces of Ha Tinh and Thua Thien Hue causing heavy flooding.

Fear of landslides

The Lam River dike section through Trung Phuc Cuong Commune of Nghe An Province’s Nam Dan District saw kilometer-long landslides and ground cracks. The landslide has penetrated deeply into people's farmland, approaching the foot of the new Yen Xuan bridge and approaching the foot of the dyke.

Farmlands and lands in Long Xa Commune in Hung Nguyen District, Lam River were damaged by a landslide. Chairwoman of the Long Xa Commune People's Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyet said that the Lam River landslide became more and more serious after heavy rains in the past few days

Worse, Lam riverbank erosion also directly poses a serious threat to people of 10 households living near the river and people are worried as erosion has been eating away at backyards, farmland and crops in Lang Son Commune of Anh Son District. Chairman of Lang Son Commune People's Committee Dang Ngoc Thien said that on October 3 and 4, floods caused the Lam River water to rise, causing serious landslides, about 12 meters deep.

Facing this situation, the administrations of Anh Son District and Lang Son Commune had to use machinery to level the land, lower the landslide point, and handle cracks. However, heavy rain continued, causing landslides to spread and deepen on October 7 and 8.

Meanwhile, dwellers in Thanh Hoa Province’s Vinh Loc District are worried because of landslides on the Ma River. Due to the impact of the recent prolonged heavy rains and the water discharge of the Trung Son hydropower plant, the slope of the left bank of the Ma River section passing through Vinh Hoa commune with a length of more than 500m has been caused by landslides. The area loses 30 meters to 50 meters of land to erosion.

Facing an increasingly serious situation, the administration of Vinh Loc district has asked for VND28.5 billion (US$1,173,624) for emergency treatment.

Emergency relocation of residents in flood-prone areas

The Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Thua Thien Hue Province yesterday said that heavy rain in the delta and coastal areas caused partial flooding. Many streets in the province especially Hue City's inner and suburban districts and towns were submerged by 0.2 meters to 1.2 meters. People in low-lying areas of Quang Dien and Phong Dien districts had to travel on small boats.

The authorities in Huong Van ward of Huong Tra town yesterday urgently relocated 6 people in low-lying areas to a safe shelter. Some roads were deeply flooded, and preschoolers in the areas were allowed to stay home for their safety.

Head of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Huong Khe mountainous district in Ha Tinh Province Nguyen Tri Dong said that in anticipation of prolonged heavy rain in Ha Tinh province, Ho Ho Hydropower Plant has proactively discharges water to ensure safety for works and downstream areas.

On the same day, a number of reservoirs in Ha Tinh Province also continued to discharge water after heavy rains to proactively respond to the upcoming flood development.