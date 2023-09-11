SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

National

EVN evacuates 23 households from landslide hillside

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) yesterday informed about the resettlement of 23 families in Son La Province after they had moved away from landslide areas.
The location of the hill with landslide, where 23 houses were timely moved


Accordingly, from September 5-10, Son La Hydropower Co. and Huoi Quang – Ban Chat Hydropower Co. cooperated with the local authorities, functional agencies, and the local Party’s Committee of Muong La District (Son La Province) to successfully move 23 families together with their houses to a safer area, away from the landslide site due to rain and flooding.

Functional agencies are helping the 23 families to dissemble and move the stilt houses to a safer area
The houses are being reassembled in the resettlement area


The 23 houses used to be located on the side of a hill in Chieng Lao Commune. This hill had already experienced landslide and is predicted to see other similar incidents in heavy rain or flooding. Therefore, the two hydropower companies asked their own staff and suitable machines, transport means to help those families to dissemble their houses, then move to the new assigned area.

The resettlement area in Na Lech Village


The new location is the resettlement area in Na Lech Village of Chieng Lao Commune in Muong La District. The staff support the house owners to reassemble their buildings so that those families could live safely in the future.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Vien Hong

