Road leading to Cam Mountain blocked temporarily due to landslide

A landslide with a mass debris flow of rock and soil suddendly occurred at a road leading to Cam Mountain, An Hao Commune, Tinh Bien Town, An Giang Province at 1:30 p.m. on October 3.

The local authorities and functional forces promptly performed a survey right after the landslide.

Currently, there are nearly 400 positions along the slope of Cam Mountain with high risks of landslide and rockfall, causing unsafety for tourists and residents.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tinh Bien Town, An Giang Province Pham Thanh Nhon said that the communal People’s Committee required the Management Board of Tinh Bien Area Construction and Investment Project and An Hao Commune People's Committee to coordinate with the Cam Mountain Tourist Area Management Board to conduct an on-site survey to release initial damage assessments.

According to initial reports, the landslide damaged the road slopes and barriers and affected traffic situation through the area.

Currently, a mass of soil and rocks has spilled on the surface of the route to the top of Cam Mountain and a large amount of water from the top of the mountain continuously poured down.

Following a survey from the Management Board of Tinh Bien Area Construction and Investment Project and the An Hao Commune People's Committee, there are 397 positions with high risks of landslide and rockfall on Cam Mountain.

In order to ensure the absolute safety of the people, the People’s Committee of An Giang Province was required to temporarily ban all vehicles traveling through the route for four days.

Additionally, the Provincial People’s Committee must have a policy of implementing an urgent project against landslides along both sides of the main road going up and down Cam Mountain, enforce and handle the illegally built works and homestays on Cam Mountain.