Top 10 best video clips of "I Love Vietnam" contest revealed

The Vietnam Film Promotion Association has just announced the 10 best video clips of the online video contest called "I Love Vietnam".

The film location promotion video contest was kicked off at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF) last May. It aims to spread the love for Vietnam, and promote images of the country as a tourist destination and the best location for filming to international friends.

The entries must introduce to visitors new and unfamiliar destinations, beautiful natural landscapes, and especially undiscovered scenic spots that are suitable for film shooting.

The organization board received 289 submissions and selected 10 best works for the final round, including Cinematic Adventure Kong, Buoc Chan Tay Nguyen (Footsteps of the Central Highlands), An Giang - Way back home, Exploring the Tiger Cave, Red Maple Tree forest in Quang Tri, Lost in Vietnam, Vietnam - the best forever, Pieces of Vietnam, Why you should visit Vietnam, Camping on the La An pine hill.

The competition is jointly organized by the Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) and the Motion Picture Association of America (MPA) in collaboration with the Embassy of the United States in Vietnam, BHD Star Cineplex Vietnam One Member Company Limited, K Plus Vietnam, and TikTok Technologies Vietnam Company Limited.

The award ceremony will be held at the second Da Nang Asian Film Festival which is set to take place in the central coastal city of Da Nang from July 2-6.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh