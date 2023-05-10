Da Nang Asian Film Festival 2023 opens

The 2023 Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF) opened at Trung Vuong Theater in the central coastal city of Da Nang on May 9 evening.

This year’s event attracted 36 movies, including 26 Vietnamese films and 10 pictures of countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The highlight categories of the film fest, consisting of the Asian Film Award and Vietnamese Film Award, will include 12 prizes that will be offered to movies selected by the jury board.

12 movies will compete for the Asian Film Award, including two Vietnamese films, “Tro tan ruc ro” (Glorious Ashes) by director Bui Thac Chuyen and Nhung dua tre trong suong (Children of the Mist) by director Ha Le Diem.

The Vietnamese documentary film titled Nhung Dua Tre Trong Suong (Children of the Mist was named in the shortlist spotlighting the top 15 contenders for the Best Documentary Feature Film category of the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars).

South Korean movie star Moon Sori will be the President of the Jury in the Asian film category of the 2023 Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF). Moon Sori won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Emerging Actor or Actress at the 59th Venice International Film Festival for her 2002 film “Oasis.” She is also best known for her acclaimed leading roles in “Hill of Freedom” and “A Good Lawyer’s Wife”.

People’s Artists Nhu Quynh and Lan Huong are members of the jury in the categories of Vietnamese Film Award and Asian Film Award respectively. The jury board also includes Vietnamese and foreign actors and specialists in the film industry.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, People’s Artist Lan Huong said that the festival is an opportunity for the Vietnamese movie industry to develop and integrate internationally, a playing ground for domestic film producers to meet, exchange, and promote Vietnamese cinema to the world. She hoped the DANAFF will become an annual event.

This year’s film fest has also the “Vietnamese movie today” program introducing 16 Vietnamese feature films produced from 2020-2022, such as Bo Gia (Dad, I’m sorry), Tiec trang mau (Blood moon party), The Royal Bride - the third edition of the chick flick series Gai Gia Lam Chieu, 578: Magnum and others.