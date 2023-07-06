Timely capital support helps workers avoid black credit traps

The Microfinance Institution CEP this morning signed an agreement of coordination with Confederations of Labour in some provinces involved in the black credit fight among workers.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor, representatives of the Provincial Confederation of Labour in Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, Long An, Ben Tre, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Dong Thap and An Giang attended the signing ceremony.

Via this agreement, sides will enhance coordination and have the responsibility for taking care of and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of workers, thereby contributing to minimizing heavy negative consequences of black credit traps.

The main content of the signed agreement focuses on three solution groups of the Capital Aid for Employment of the Microfinance Institution (CEP) to fight against black credit impacts on workers’ life which will be implemented from 2023 through 2028.

Notably, in the next five years, CEP sets to provide credit packages with more than VND50,000 billion (US$2.1 billion) to 1.4 million workers and households.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated CEP’s positive contributions for over the past 32 years, contributing to improving social welfare for workers and joining hands with Ho Chi Minh City to push back black credit.

Mr. Hai hoped that CEP would continue to deploy many practical projects to timely support workers.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai suggested the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City continue paying attention to and consider supplementing capital through the mechanism of entrusted capital from the Ho Chi Minh City Bank for Social Policies for the CEP projects, and create favorable conditions for CEP activities in the city to meet the capital needs of workers.