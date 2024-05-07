Thundery showers to return to Southern region on May 12

Thundery showers are forecast to return to the Southern region and increase in frequency from May 12.

According to the latest updated weather news from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, throughout May 6, the capital city of Hanoi and various localities in the Northern and North-Central regions experienced rainfall events.

Notably, a hail occurred in the city of Lao Cai, the Northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Average rainfall in several places such as Phong Coc (Quang Ninh Province), An Lao (Hai Phong Province), Tu Ky (Hai Duong Province), Mai Suu (Bac Giang Province) and Tan Thai ( Thai Nguyen Province) ranged between 83mm and 162 mm.

It is forecast that the Northern and North-Central regions will continue to face thundery downpours from May 7 night to May 9 due to a cold air spell in combination with a downgraded low-pressure zone.

To prevent extreme weather patterns of hails, cyclones, lightning and thunderstorms, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an official dispatch to ask its committees in the Northern mountainous provinces to proactively evacuate people and properties out from dangerous places.

Rescuers are moving the bodies of three victims out of the debris from a landslide.

Last night, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ky Anh Town, Ha Tinh Province Nguyen The Anh reported three deaths and four injuries from a landslide. Eleven others fortunately escaped from the landslide.

Right after the incident, functional forces and local authorities promptly approached the scene to perform rescue work and move the bodies of the victims out of the debris.

By Duong Quang, van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong