Thundery showers partially occur in Northern Vietnam

Wind convergence patterns at a height of up to 1,500 meters above the sea surface have caused thundery showers in many localities of the Northern mountainous region.

Consequences of thunderstorms and hails in the capital city of Hanoi and Northern localities in recent days

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting on April 23 afternoon said that large parts of the Northern region tolerated serious damage due to hails, thunderstorms, lightning and cyclone.

It is expected that the Northern region comprising the provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An will continue experiencing spells of showers with rainfalls between 15 mm and above 60 mm at night time along with thunderstorms, lightning, hails and gusty winds from April 23 throughout April 24.

As of April 23, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an official dispatch to the command committees in all localities in the Northern region and two provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An to request the implementation of proactive measures to respond to this warned spell of thundery rain.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong