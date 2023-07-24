Thundery rains expected to linger in Southern region in next three or four days

A heat wave has returned to the Northern and Central regions on a large scale after recently rainy days under the impact of storms.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the heat wave will prolong in the next days with average temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Central Highlands and Southern regions have recorded powerful operations of the southwest monsoon triggering moderate and heavy rains. Therefore, people are recommended to keep watch for cyclones, flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

It is expected that thundery rains will continue to last in the next three or four days.