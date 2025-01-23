Thu Duc City’s leaders pay pre-Tet visit to SGGP Newspaper

A delegation of officials of Thu Duc City led by Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Trinh Minh Tai paid a pre-Tet visit to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on January 22.

The delegation of officials of Thu Duc City pays a pre-Tet visit to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on January 22. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, on behalf of the leadership of Thu Duc City, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Trinh Minh Tai extended Tet greetings to the editorial board and staff, reporters, and workers of SGGP Newspaper.

He also expressed his gratitude to the press agency for its support over the past years in providing information, contributing to the city's positive achievements.

Mr. Trinh Minh Tai hoped to receive the support and partnership of SGGP Newspaper to help Thu Duc City grow stronger.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong, affirmed that the newspaper is always ready to cooperate with State agencies and units, including Thu Duc City. She hoped the two sides would continue nurturing their relationship and supporting each other’s development.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Pham Van Truong (2nd, R) receives a delegation of the Department of Public Security of Thu Duc City on January 22. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Pham Van Truong received a delegation of the Department of Public Security of Thu Duc City led by Colonel Tan Xuan Tien, deputy head of the department, who visited and extended Tet greetings to the newspaper.

By Chi Thach, Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh