Thu Duc City’s 2nd Kylin-Lion-Dragon Dance Championship opens

According to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Ky Phung, the competition attracts 17 kylin, lion, and dragon dance troupes of districts throughout the city and provinces, including Dong Nai, Lam Dong, and Dak Lak.
He hoped that the event would be not only a playground for Kylin-Lion-Dragon dance teams to exchange experiences but also an opportunity to promote and celebrate traditional artistic values, becoming a special cultural and sports event of Thu Duc City.
Additionally, Thu Duc City also offered gifts to disadvantaged children and organized a variety of activities including art performances, a lantern design contest, a baking show, a painting contest, and traditional rituals to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.
The Kylin-Lion-Dragon Dance Championship 2024 will run until September 16.