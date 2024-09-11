Culture/art

Thu Duc City’s 2nd Kylin-Lion-Dragon Dance Championship opens

SGGP

The Kylin-Lion-Dragon Dance Championship 2024 opened in the Saigon Riverside Park in Thu Duc City, HCMC on the evening of September 10.

img-6312-1936.jpg.jpg
Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep (7th,R) attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Ky Phung, the competition attracts 17 kylin, lion, and dragon dance troupes of districts throughout the city and provinces, including Dong Nai, Lam Dong, and Dak Lak.

He hoped that the event would be not only a playground for Kylin-Lion-Dragon dance teams to exchange experiences but also an opportunity to promote and celebrate traditional artistic values, becoming a special cultural and sports event of Thu Duc City.

Additionally, Thu Duc City also offered gifts to disadvantaged children and organized a variety of activities including art performances, a lantern design contest, a baking show, a painting contest, and traditional rituals to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Kylin-Lion-Dragon Dance Championship 2024 will run until September 16.

img-6323-4255.jpg.jpg
A kylin, lion, and dragon dance performance at the event (Photo: SGGP)
img-6293-7597.jpg.jpg
The Kylin-Lion-Dragon Dance Championship 2024 attracts 17 kylin, lion, and dragon dance troupes of districts throughout the city and provinces. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By Hong Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Thu Duc City’s 2nd Kylin-Lion-Dragon Dance Championship Saigon riverside park Mid-Autumn Festival

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn