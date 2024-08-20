Art of Kylin-Lion-Dragon dance proposed as National Intangible Cultural Heritage

The HCMC People's Committee has just proposed the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism recognize the art of the Kylin-Lion-Dragon dance of HCMC as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

HCMC proposes the art of the Kylin-Lion-Dragon dance as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage. (Photo: SGGP)

The art of Kylin-Lion-Dragon dance is a traditional form of performance of the Chinese community in HCMC, representing a symbol of luck, prosperity, security, and good health during festive events, especially during the Lunar New Year, Mid-Autumn Festival, grand openings, and groundbreaking ceremonies.

The art of Kylin-Lion-Dragon dance is not only a folk art form but also a competition between dance groups. Depending on the space and the significance of the festival, the Kylin-Lion-Dragon dance troupes will have appropriate performances.

An international kylin-lion and dragon dance festival attracting 30 kylin, lion and dragon dance troupes of districts throughout the city and neighboring provinces, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand was organized by the People’s Committee of District 5 of HCMC in 2020. It aimed to promote the development and activities of kylin, lion and dragon dance troupes in the city.

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh