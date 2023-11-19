Charity walks raise over VND23 billion for the poor

A charity walk which was held in Thu Duc City on November 19 with the participation of more than 6,000 people collected VND18.5 billion (US$763,000) to support the poor.

The event was attended by former Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Dua, former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep, Chairman of the People’s Committee Hoang Tung, leaders of the departments of Thu Duc City.

The charity walk was held by the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City with the support of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and the Voice of HCMC’s People (VOH).

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung said that the walk is not only a sporting event but also an opportunity for the people of Thu Duc City, departments, organizations, businesses, and individuals to join hands to help needy people contributing to the 2023 Sustainable Poverty Reduction Program and the goal of improving the quality of life of Thu Duc City's people, building Thu Duc into more built into more civilized, modern and sentimental city with high quality of life.

According to Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Thu Duc City Tran Huu Phuoc, the organization board received more than VND18 billion to donate to the funds, including “Repaying gratitude” and “For the poor” and “For Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" of the city.

On this occasion, the organizer handed over charity houses to disadvantaged households and Nguyen Huu Tho scholarships to students, health insurance cards to underprivileged elderly.

On the same day, a charity walk which was held by the People’s Committee of District 10 with the participation of 1,000 people also collected over VND5.5 billion to support needy people on the upcoming Lunar New Year.

This year, the district’s “For the Poor” fund has collected nearly VND5 billion and spent more than VND4 billion to repair six charity houses, given assistance to three Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and a wounded soldier, offered 400 Nguyen Huu Tho Scholarships and 6,600 gifts on national holidays and lunar New Year, and handed over 100 health insurance cards.

On this occasion, the People’s Committee of District 10 presented certificates of merit to 13 collectives for their outstanding contribution to the charity walk in the 2021-2023 period and offered 50 Tet gifts to needy households.