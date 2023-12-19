Resolution 98 creates conditions for Thu Duc to develop

The 21st session of Thu Duc City Party Executive Committee of the 2020-2025 tenure was held in the new city on December 18 with the participation of Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attends the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, the city Party Chief acknowledged the development of Thu Duc City and its efforts in gradually improving the organizational structure of administrative agencies, and applying and implementing policies better.

The city has also focused on checking and carrying out key projects, restarting many delayed projects, and solving problems of Thu Thiem New Urban Area and HCMC High Tech Park.

Regarding the implementation of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC, Thu Duc City organized a contest to seek solutions for carrying out the resolution. The competition received more than 1,500 submissions on building and developing Thu Duc City in particular and HCMC in general.

He noted that Thu Duc City needs to have more measures for sharing difficulties of people and businesses, such as collecting taxes based on the current state of enterprises, mobilizing resources to invest and develop Thu Duc into a green, clean, and smart city, strengthening services to support residents and businesses.

Heads of State agencies and units must be responsible for conducting regular inspections and imposing fines for violations of regulations, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep affirms that Thu Duc City always has responsibility for developing and stabilizing the locality to contribute to the development and stabilization of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep affirmed that Thu Duc City always has responsibility for developing and stabilizing the locality to contribute to the development and stabilization of HCMC.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung said that the city established the Urban Board under the People’s Council of Thu Duc City, Social Security Center, Trade and Investment Promotion Center, Technical Infrastructure Development Center, Public Transportation Department, and Public Administrative Center to implement Resolution 98.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The People’s Committee of Thu Duc City inaugurated a park along the Saigon River on the side of the Thu Thiem New Urban and the Long Dai Bridge, linking Long Phuoc Ward with Long Binh Ward in Thu Duc City.

In the first phase, 13 facilities of the riverside park located on a section from Ba Son Bridge to Saigon River Tunnel in Thu Thiem Ward covering a total area of 20 hectares have been put into operation, including a multi-purpose community area, a pier, a sunflower field, a floating raft system for aquatic plants, a stone park, a flyover, an ecological park.

In addition, Thu Duc City Book Street will be put into operation on December 22 to offer an outdoor area for community activities in Thu Duc City of HCMC.

Thu Duc City Book Street covers an area of more than 3,500 square meters with a length of over 190 meters and has a convenient location on Ho Thi Tu Street in Hiep Phu Ward near universities, colleges, high schools, secondary and primary schools.

The book street has different areas for book stalls, Ho Chi Minh cultural space, reading, brain games for children, book café, and other auxiliary facilities.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) speaks at the meeting. (Photo:SGGP)

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh