Riverside park to be inaugurated in Thu Duc City

A park along the Saigon River on the side of the Thu Thiem New Urban in Thu Duc City will be inaugurated, the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City in HCMC announced at a press conference on December 14.

At the press conference on the inauguration ceremony of a park along the Saigon River on the side of the Thu Thiem New Urban in Thu Duc City (Photo: SGGP)

In the first phase, 13 facilities of the riverside park located on a section from Ba Son Bridge to Saigon River Tunnel in Thu Thiem Ward covering a total area of 20 hectares have been put into operation, including a multi-purpose community area, a pier, a sunflower field, a floating raft system for aquatic plants, a stone park, a flyover, an ecological park.

In addition, a week of cultural activities themed “Thu Duc Convergence” welcoming the New Year 2024 will be held at the part from December 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024.

The program will include an inauguration ceremony of a sunflower field, a countdown festival, a hot air balloon festival, a food fair, art performances, entertainment and sports activities, and restoration of the historical buildings of Thu Thiem Church and An Khanh Temple.

By Thu Thuong – Translated by Kim Khanh