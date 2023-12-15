Riverside park to be inaugurated in Thu Duc City

In the first phase, 13 facilities of the riverside park located on a section from Ba Son Bridge to Saigon River Tunnel in Thu Thiem Ward covering a total area of 20 hectares have been put into operation, including a multi-purpose community area, a pier, a sunflower field, a floating raft system for aquatic plants, a stone park, a flyover, an ecological park.
In addition, a week of cultural activities themed “Thu Duc Convergence” welcoming the New Year 2024 will be held at the part from December 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024.
The program will include an inauguration ceremony of a sunflower field, a countdown festival, a hot air balloon festival, a food fair, art performances, entertainment and sports activities, and restoration of the historical buildings of Thu Thiem Church and An Khanh Temple.