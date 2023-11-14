Thu Duc City, districts allowed to issue decisions for Group-C public projects

The Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee has decided to give permission for chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts across the city to elect and adjust investment decisions for Group-C public projects.

Under the approval, heads of the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts will perform the functions and tasks for Group-C public projects funded by the State budget and invested by the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts. The validity period of the authorization will run until December 31, 2025.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee will be responsible to the Government, the Prime Minister, ministries, and central departments for authority contents, ensuring resources and creating conditions for chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts to perform tasks and exercise powers.

Chairman of the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City have to comply with regulations in the authorized fields in accordance with laws, do not authorize other agencies, organizations, and individuals to implement tasks and powers authorized by the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, and is responsible to the People’s Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, and laws for the implementation of authorized tasks and powers.