Thrilling high-speed jet ski racing on Thi Nai Lagoon

On the afternoon of March 23, 55 elite jet ski riders from 26 countries worldwide officially commenced the first high-speed race at the UIM-ABP Aquabike Grand Prix Binh Dinh 2024.

With graceful maneuvers demonstrating techniques ranging from straight-line racing to sharp turns on the water's surface, the riders orchestrated a captivating display of high-speed competition. Accompanied by the thunderous roar of engines, the waters of the Thi Nai Lagoon surged with excitement.

International athletes are in a high-speed test race, causing the water of the Thi Nai Lagoon to splash vigorously.

Athletes and technicians conduct the warm-up before the race.

The unique starting procedure of international jet ski racing

The racers commence their initial practice laps on March 23.

The racer tackles a corner at an incredibly high speed.

The racer speeds through the sharp turns at high speed, creating white-capped waves on the water surface.

The racers continue the straight track at high speeds for the trial run.

The roaring engines of the racing jet skis tear through the surface of Thi Nai Lagoon.

A racer reaches speeds exceeding 170km/h, causing the water surface to "rip apart".

Round buoys are strategically placed to test the racers' skills and expertise as they navigate the corners.

An athlete performs the toughest racing level as he navigates a corner.

The racers begin the intense competition on the Thi Nai Lagoon.

The water surface churns with waves caused by the high-speed jet ski races.

A racer passes through a corner at a speed of over 170 km/h.

Two head referees will oversee the entire underwater race.

Spectacular high speed race on the Thi Nai Lagoon

Eager spectators gather under the sun to wait for the competition international racers.

The official race has been consistently postponed due to technical requirements, ensuring a high-quality competition.

Many foreign journalists actively participate in covering the event.

According to the organizer, the UIM- Aquabike Grand Prix Binh Dinh 2024 at Thi Nai Lagoon is set to begin on the afternoon of March 23 and conclude on the evening of March 24. Presently, there are 55 racers from 26 countries registered to compete across all four categories, with speeds ranging from 130km/h to 170km/h.

A racer practices for his high-technique racing performances.

Binh Dinh Province utilizes a lakeside restaurant as the central venue for catering to the racing event, featuring a variety of integrated activities and culinary feasts showcasing regional specialties of Vietnam.

After the UIM- Aquabike Grand Prix Binh Dinh 2024, Binh Dinh Province will continue to organize the Formula 1 powerboat race F1H2O Grand Prix from March 29 to 31. These events are part of the Binh Dinh Cultural, Sports, and Tourism Week 2024 (Amazing Binh Dinh Fest 2024), themed "The Essence of Martial Land."

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Da Nguyet