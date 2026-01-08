Full-scale rehearsal held for security plan at 14th National Party Congress

Alongside specialized equipment of the police forces, modern military assets were also deployed, standing ready for rehearsal scenarios involving counterterrorism operations, hostage rescue, and the handling of emergency situations.
According to reporters at the scene, the forces have finalized their operational plans, demonstrating a high level of readiness and determination to ensure the successful protection of this major national event in the days ahead.
A highlight of the rehearsal was the display of modern equipment, including specialized vehicles and armored units designed for counterterrorism and riot control, among the most advanced assets deployed to safeguard security throughout the congress.