Full-scale rehearsal held for security plan at 14th National Party Congress

On the morning of January 8 in Hanoi, the Ministry of Public Security, together with the Hanoi Police, conducted a full-scale rehearsal to practice security arrangements for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Command vehicles lead security forces during full-scale rehearsal.

Alongside specialized equipment of the police forces, modern military assets were also deployed, standing ready for rehearsal scenarios involving counterterrorism operations, hostage rescue, and the handling of emergency situations.

According to reporters at the scene, the forces have finalized their operational plans, demonstrating a high level of readiness and determination to ensure the successful protection of this major national event in the days ahead.

A highlight of the rehearsal was the display of modern equipment, including specialized vehicles and armored units designed for counterterrorism and riot control, among the most advanced assets deployed to safeguard security throughout the congress.

People’s Public Security Forces

People’s Public Security Air Force

Special Police Force

People’s Public Security Forces

Traffic Police Force

Mobile Police Force

Cavalry units of the Mobile Police Force

The Guard Forces

Traffic police escort convoy

The Guard Forces

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh