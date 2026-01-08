Multimedia

Full-scale rehearsal held for security plan at 14th National Party Congress

On the morning of January 8 in Hanoi, the Ministry of Public Security, together with the Hanoi Police, conducted a full-scale rehearsal to practice security arrangements for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

1.jpg
Command vehicles lead security forces during full-scale rehearsal.

Alongside specialized equipment of the police forces, modern military assets were also deployed, standing ready for rehearsal scenarios involving counterterrorism operations, hostage rescue, and the handling of emergency situations.

According to reporters at the scene, the forces have finalized their operational plans, demonstrating a high level of readiness and determination to ensure the successful protection of this major national event in the days ahead.

A highlight of the rehearsal was the display of modern equipment, including specialized vehicles and armored units designed for counterterrorism and riot control, among the most advanced assets deployed to safeguard security throughout the congress.

2.jpg
3.jpg
People’s Public Security Forces
4.jpg
People’s Public Security Air Force
5.jpg
Special Police Force
6.jpg
7.jpg
8.jpg
People’s Public Security Forces
9.jpg
Traffic Police Force
10.jpg
Mobile Police Force
11.jpg
12.jpg
Cavalry units of the Mobile Police Force
13.jpg
The Guard Forces
14.jpg
15.jpg
Traffic police escort convoy
16.jpg
17.jpg
The Guard Forces
18.jpg
19.jpg
20.jpg
21.jpg
22.jpg
23.jpg
24.jpg
By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Full-scale rehearsal 14th National Party Congress 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

