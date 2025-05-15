Traffic restrictions announced for Ho Chi Minh City Night Run 2025

Several key streets in downtown Ho Chi Minh City will be closed or rerouted to accommodate the HCMC Night Run 2025, with traffic restrictions in effect from the night of May 17 through the early morning of May 18.

The HCMC Traffic Police Division (PC08), on May 15, announced a series of temporary traffic adjustments in the city center to accommodate the upcoming HCMC Night Run 2025, scheduled to take place from the night of May 17 through the early morning of May 18.

To prepare the starting point for all race distances—5km, 10km, and 21km—traffic will be suspended along Truong Dinh Street, between Nguyen Du and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai streets. This section will be closed from 11 p.m. on May 16 to 6 a.m. on May 17 for setup, and again from 7 p.m. on May 17 until 4:30 a.m. on May 18 for the event itself. A detour will direct vehicles via Nguyen Du, Cach Mang Thang 8, and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai streets back to Truong Dinh Street.

Additionally, from 11 p.m. on May 17 to 4:30 a.m. on May 18, all two-wheeled vehicles will be banned from the mixed-use lanes of Vo Van Kiet Boulevard, between Huynh Man Dat Street and the Le Loi–Pasteur intersection, near the State Bank of Vietnam. Alternate access to District 1 will be available via Huynh Man Dat and Tran Hung Dao streets.

Vehicle access will also be restricted throughout the night on all streets included in the race courses.

Multiple streets will be reserved for Ho Chi Minh City Night Run 2025.

The 21km half marathon will start at 11:55 p.m. on May 17. The race begins on Truong Dinh Street, heading straight before turning right onto Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street. From there, runners continue with a right turn onto Pham Ngoc Thach Street, go straight through Cong Xa Paris Street, then proceed along Dong Khoi Street. They turn right onto Ton Duc Thang Street, then right again onto Nguyen Hue Boulevard. The course continues with a left onto Le Thanh Ton Street, another left back onto Nguyen Hue Boulevard (in the opposite direction), and a right turn onto Ton Duc Thang Street.

The route continues with a right onto Ham Nghi Street, where runners make a U-turn at the intersection with Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, then go straight on Ham Nghi Street, turn right onto Ton That Dam Street, and right again onto Vo Van Kiet Boulevard. At this point, participants run against traffic in the mixed-use lane next to Ben Nghe Canal, make a U-turn at the Huynh Man Dat intersection, and return along the 2-wheeled vehicle lane of Vo Van Kiet Boulevard.

From there, they continue straight on Vo Van Kiet Boulevard, then onto Ton Duc Thang Street, heading toward the underpass below Khanh Hoi Bridge. They turn right onto Ba Son Bridge, go straight along R12 Street, then turn left on To Huu Street, and left again on Nguyen Co Thach Street to cross Thu Thiem Bridge.

After the bridge, the route continues with a left turn on Nguyen Huu Canh Street, a right on Nguyen Binh Khiem Street, then a left onto Le Duan Street, another left onto Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, and a right onto Nguyen Du Street. The runners then make another right on Truong Dinh Street, a final right on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, and enter the Labor Cultural Palace to cross the finish line.

Roads used in the 21km race will reopen by 3:35 a.m.

The course of the 10km race

The 10km race will kick off at 12:20 a.m. on May 18. Runners will follow the same starting segment as the 21km course: Truong Dinh Street → Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street → Pham Ngoc Thach Street → Cong Xa Paris Street → Dong Khoi Street→ Ton Duc Thang Street → Nguyen Hue Boulevard → Le Thanh Ton Street → loop back on Nguyen Hue Boulevard → Ton Duc Thang Street → Ham Nghi Street→ U-turn at Ham Nghi Street and Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street → Ton That Dam Street → Vo Van Kiet Boulevard (against traffic in the mixed lane) → U-turn near Calmette Bridge → continue on Vo Van Kiet Boulevard → Ton Duc Thang Street (under Khanh Hoi Bridge) → pass under Ba Son Bridge → Le Duan Street → Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street → Nguyen Du Street→ back to Truong Dinh Street and finish via the Labor Cultural Palace.

The course is expected to be cleared by 2:20 a.m.

The 5km race

The 5km race will begin at 12:35 a.m. on May 18. This route starts on Truong Dinh Street, then turns right onto Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, continues onto Pham Ngoc Thach Street, through Cong Xa Paris and Dong Khoi streets, before turning right onto Ton Duc Thang Street, then right onto Nguyen Hue Boulevard, left onto Le Thanh Ton Street, loops back on Nguyen Hue Boulevard in the opposite direction, turns right onto Le Loi Boulevard, then right onto Pasteur Street, left on Nguyen Du Street, and finally returns to Truong Dinh Street and finishes through the Labor Cultural Palace entrance.

Road closure will end at 1:35 a.m.

During the event, all affected streets will be actively monitored and rerouted under the supervision of the traffic police.

PC08 is calling on motorists to reduce speed when approaching race areas, follow traffic signs and signals, and comply with instructions from officers on duty. Real-time adjustments to traffic flow will be implemented to minimize disruptions and ensure public safety throughout the night.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan