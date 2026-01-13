Farewell ceremony held for soldiers helping rebuild homes after floods

In a heartfelt ceremony on January 12, residents of Hoa Thinh Commune gathered to thank and bid farewell to thousands of soldiers whose tireless efforts restored homes after recent floods in Dak Lak Province.

On January 12, in Hoa Thinh Commune, the People’s Committee of Dak Lak Province held a ceremony to review and bid farewell to military forces who completed their mission of assisting local residents in recovering from floods and rebuilding homes.

From early morning, along the road leaving Hoa Thinh Commune, many residents gathered to see off the officers and soldiers. The atmosphere was filled with emotion as people said goodbye to those who had helped their families rebuild their homes after the devastating floods.

Colonel Cao Van Muoi, Deputy Chief of Staff of Military Region 5, emphasized that helping residents is an order from the heart. Therefore, since December 1, 2025, more than 5,000 officers and soldiers have been mobilized to support 13 flood-affected communes and wards in Dak Lak Province.

Despite harsh weather, they managed to rebuild 331 houses that had been completely destroyed, reinforce 90 severely damaged ones, and clear over 63 kilometers of canals and rural roads. The forces also cleaned schools, health stations, and residential areas, while returning valuable belongings found during recovery efforts to local residents.

Under the “Quang Trung Campaign,” by January 12, Dak Lak Province had completed repairs on all homes damaged by floods, including 5,455 houses with torn roofs and 892 severely damaged homes. Of the 606 households whose houses were completely destroyed, 529 new homes have already been handed over to their owners.

Although 77 houses are still being finished amid unfavorable weather conditions, military forces, local authorities, and residents are working tirelessly to complete them by January 15, 2026, ensuring that affected families can settle down and enjoy a stable life before the Lunar New Year.

By Mai Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan