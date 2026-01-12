‘Sea cherry blossoms’ bring spring magic to HCMC’s coastline

As the new year begins, thousands of Madre Cacao trees bloom along the Vung Tau–Ho Tram coast, turning the southern shoreline into a vibrant springtime retreat.

As the new year dawns, the coastal stretch from Vung Tau to Ho Tram bursts into vibrant hues with thousands of Madre Cacao with scientific name Gliricidia sepium (known locally as Dao dau, Do mai, or Anh dao gia) in full bloom, transforming the southern shoreline into a romantic springtime getaway for locals and visitors alike.

Madre Cacao in full bloom along roads in coastal areas of Ho Chi Minh City attracts many visitors

As the new year unfolds, the coastal areas of Ho Chi Minh City is awash with color. Thousands of Madre Cacao trees, which are known endearingly as "sea cherry blossoms", have burst into bloom along the sunlit coastal stretches from Vung Tau and Long Hai to Ho Tram and Binh Chau, transforming the landscape into a romantic spring postcard.

These blossoms, with soft pink and white petals reminiscent of Japan’s cherry trees, bloom only once a year — just in time for the Lunar New Year. Locals and travelers alike flock to see them, capturing photos against the backdrop of turquoise seas, rocky hills, and gentle sea breezes.

The Madre Cacao trees bloom after the rains subside, when the dry season brings warm sunlight and strong winds sweeping over Nui Lon (Big Mountain) and Nui Nho (Small Mountain). From mid-December to mid-February, the flowers paint the coastline in hues of pale pink and cream, with their most dazzling display appearing in the first three weeks of January.

Favorite routes for blossom hunting include the scenic Long Hai – Phuoc Hai – Dat Do – Binh Chau – Ho Tram coastal road, Tran Phu and Thuy Van streets in Vung Tau, and the slopes of the surrounding mountains. Traveling these routes, visitors find themselves immersed in nature’s poetry — an experience often compared to wandering through a Madre Cacao blossom valley by the sea.

With local tourism on the rise, the Madre Cacao trees have become a signature of springtime charm in the city’s southeastern coastal areas. Resorts and attractions such as Thuy Duong Tourist Area, Seava Ho Tram, and Ho May Park have planted more of these trees to create immersive seasonal experiences.

During the flowering season, many sites offer electric tram rides through blooming trails, allowing guests to stop for photos and enjoy panoramic views. For many visitors, witnessing the fleeting beauty of the Madre Cacao trees has become an essential part of welcoming the new year — a quiet reminder that spring in the southern region carries its own gentle kind of magic.

By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan