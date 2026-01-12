Multimedia

Photo Gallery

‘Sea cherry blossoms’ bring spring magic to HCMC’s coastline

SGGPO

As the new year begins, thousands of Madre Cacao trees bloom along the Vung Tau–Ho Tram coast, turning the southern shoreline into a vibrant springtime retreat.

As the new year dawns, the coastal stretch from Vung Tau to Ho Tram bursts into vibrant hues with thousands of Madre Cacao with scientific name Gliricidia sepium (known locally as Dao dau, Do mai, or Anh dao gia) in full bloom, transforming the southern shoreline into a romantic springtime getaway for locals and visitors alike.

dao 1.jpg
Madre Cacao in full bloom along roads in coastal areas of Ho Chi Minh City attracts many visitors

As the new year unfolds, the coastal areas of Ho Chi Minh City is awash with color. Thousands of Madre Cacao trees, which are known endearingly as "sea cherry blossoms", have burst into bloom along the sunlit coastal stretches from Vung Tau and Long Hai to Ho Tram and Binh Chau, transforming the landscape into a romantic spring postcard.

These blossoms, with soft pink and white petals reminiscent of Japan’s cherry trees, bloom only once a year — just in time for the Lunar New Year. Locals and travelers alike flock to see them, capturing photos against the backdrop of turquoise seas, rocky hills, and gentle sea breezes.

The Madre Cacao trees bloom after the rains subside, when the dry season brings warm sunlight and strong winds sweeping over Nui Lon (Big Mountain) and Nui Nho (Small Mountain). From mid-December to mid-February, the flowers paint the coastline in hues of pale pink and cream, with their most dazzling display appearing in the first three weeks of January.

Favorite routes for blossom hunting include the scenic Long Hai – Phuoc Hai – Dat Do – Binh Chau – Ho Tram coastal road, Tran Phu and Thuy Van streets in Vung Tau, and the slopes of the surrounding mountains. Traveling these routes, visitors find themselves immersed in nature’s poetry — an experience often compared to wandering through a Madre Cacao blossom valley by the sea.

With local tourism on the rise, the Madre Cacao trees have become a signature of springtime charm in the city’s southeastern coastal areas. Resorts and attractions such as Thuy Duong Tourist Area, Seava Ho Tram, and Ho May Park have planted more of these trees to create immersive seasonal experiences.

During the flowering season, many sites offer electric tram rides through blooming trails, allowing guests to stop for photos and enjoy panoramic views. For many visitors, witnessing the fleeting beauty of the Madre Cacao trees has become an essential part of welcoming the new year — a quiet reminder that spring in the southern region carries its own gentle kind of magic.

dao 2.jpg
dao 3.jpg
dao 4.jpg
dao 5.jpg
dao 6.jpg
dao 7.jpg
dao 8.jpg
dao 9.jpg
By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Gliricidia sepium sunlit coastal area travel destination Madre Cacao

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn