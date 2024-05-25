2024 Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week to kick off next week

The central highland province of Lam Dong announced the launching of its annual tourism festival at a press conference on May 24.

A tourist area in Da Lat (Photo: SGGP)

As planned, the third Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week themed "Lam Dong - The Rendezvous of Flowers and Music," will be held from May 31 to June 6t. The annual cultural, sports, and tourism event is an important opportunity for the Lam Dong Province and Da Lat City to strengthen tourism investment, trade, and promotion.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event has attracted around 56 businesses and units including 27 accommodation facilities and 18 tourist areas. The participants offer promotional discounts ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent off on hotel rooms, and services.

On this occasion, the Lam Dong Province’s Museum will offer free admission from 7:30 am to 9 pm daily from May 31 to June 6. For the first time, it will introduce a collection of the Nguyen Dynasty’s antiques to the public.

In addition, the museum will revive ritual practices in the spiritual life of the ethnic minority groups in the province, such as Nho Dong, a rain praying ritual, Nho R’he, an event celebrating a bumper crop after the harvesting season, a wedding ritual of the Churu ethnic people, and folk music performances from 7:30 am to 5 pm daily from June 3-6.

Travelers enjoy a night train tour in Da Lat. (Photo: SGGP)

A train service to meet tourists' demand at nighttime in the resort town of Da Lat will be launched for visitors.

The Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week 2024 is expected to boost tourism and attract tourists to Da Lat and Lam Dong as well as enhance the quality of cultural and spiritual life of residents, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lam Dong Province Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc said.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh