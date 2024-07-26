Thank-you message of State Funeral Board, family of Party General Secretary

The State Funeral Board and the family of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong delivered a thank-you message following the burial service for the Party leader on July 26 afternoon.

The State funeral for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong is held at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

The message reads:

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the State Funeral Board and the family of comrade Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, express our sincere thanks to compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide, compatriots abroad, and international friends for showing deep-rooted sentiments, boundless regret, and profound respect for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong; for coming to pay tribute to, sending letters and messages of condolences, as well as attending the memorial service, and seeing off comrade Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, to the glorious history of the civilized and heroic Vietnamese nation.

In recent days, millions of hearts in Vietnam and around the world are looking towards Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and his hometown of Dong Hoi, where the state funeral for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is held. Hundreds of thousands of people from all corners of the country, regardless of distance or weather, have respectfully waited along the roads to bid the last farewell to the General Secretary to his final resting place. Hundreds of leaders of countries and territories have sent letters, telegrams, and messages of condolences; hundreds of international delegations have attended the respect-paying ceremony, the memorial service, and the burial ceremony; thousands of delegations with hundreds of thousands of people have come to pay their respects to the General Secretary; and thousands of delegations have paid their homage at our representative agencies abroad.

Once again, the State Funeral Board and the family sincerely thank the special sentiments of compatriots, comrades and soldiers across the country, our compatriots abroad, and international friends towards comrade Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and towards the nation and the civilized and heroic Vietnamese people.

THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE OF THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF VIETNAM

THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM

THE PRESIDENT OF THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM

THE GOVERNMENT OF THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM

THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE OF THE VIETNAM FATHERLAND FRONT

Vietnamplus