The 2023-2024 football season was officially closed on the evening of July 7 with the final match of the National Cup between Thanh Hoa and Hanoi Football Club (FC) at Thanh Hoa Stadium.

Thanh Hoa FC successfully defends National Cup. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Hoang)

This was a significant chance for Thanh Hoa FC to successfully defend the championship amid the cheers of thousands of home fans and football lovers.



After 90 minutes of play, the final match ended 0-0. Thanh Hoa FC successfully secured the championship after defeating Hanoi FC with a score of 9-8 in a penalty shoot-out.

After the semifinals, the organizers awarded bronze medals to TC Viettel and Nam Dinh FC.

With this achievement, Thanh Hoa FC will represent Vietnam for the second consecutive year in the 2025 AFC Champions League alongside Nam Dinh FC, the V-League champions.

By Thanh Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong