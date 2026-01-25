Tet gifts distributed to disadvantaged communities in HCMC

On January 24, a range of practical initiatives were carried out across several wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City to support disadvantaged residents ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Chanh Hung Ward leaders present lunar New Year cash gifts to children orphaned by Covid-19. (Photo: SGGP)

In the city, organizers of the 2026 “Bringing Tet Home” program distributed the first bus tickets to workers, laborers, and students facing difficult circumstances, enabling them to return to their hometowns to celebrate the Lunar New Year with their families. The program is jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd., and the Pepsi brand.

This year, the initiative is providing a total of 4,230 bus tickets along with meaningful gifts for students, young industrial workers, and laborers in need to travel home for the 2026 Lunar New Year. Bus services are scheduled to depart between February 5 and 11 (the 18th and 24th days of the last month of the lunar calendar).

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Phu Nhuan Ward organized the 2026 Vietnamese Tet Festival under the theme “Spring of Solidarity—A Compassionate Tet.” During the event, the committee and local socio-political organizations distributed Tet gifts to 150 households facing difficult circumstances. The program also featured a “Solidarity and Compassion Meal” and a “Zero-dong Market,” creating a warm, festive, and inclusive atmosphere for disadvantaged families. The total budget for the initiative amounted to nearly VND200 million (US$7,600).

Meanwhile, the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Chanh Hung Ward jointly presented 83 Tet gifts to children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic. Each package included a cash gift of VND1 million, 10 kilograms of rice, and 10 notebooks.

Essential Tet gifts distributed to disadvantaged households in Nghia Thanh Commune (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Nghia Thanh Commune organized a “Zero-dong Spring Market,” featuring 17 stalls offering essential goods and distributing 200 gifts worth approximately VND200 million from socialized funding sources. The initiative aims to help disadvantaged households in the locality celebrate a warm and compassionate Tet holiday.

Meanwhile, Rach Dua Ward hosted a pickleball tournament under the theme “Connecting Compassion—Spreading the Spirit of Community Sports.” The event brought together 108 athletes, including local officials, civil servants, members of the armed forces, representatives from schools, and businesses operating in the ward. Through the tournament, the Rach Dua Ward People’s Committee mobilized more than VND300 million to support Tet assistance for residents facing hardship.

The People’s Committee of Tan Thoi Hiep Ward has inaugurated a trade promotion fair aimed at stimulating consumer demand. The event is designed to boost economic, commercial, and service-sector development within the ward. It also provides an opportunity for businesses, production facilities, and household enterprises to connect and promote their products, particularly distinctive, safe, and high-quality food offerings, serving residents’ shopping, leisure, and Lunar New Year needs.

On the evening of January 24, Tuoi Tre Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with Vietnam Packaging Recycling Alliance (PRO Vietnam), organized the “Loving Tet 2026” program. The event was attended by more than 300 workers from private waste collection operators across Ho Chi Minh City.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh