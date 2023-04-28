Terminal 2 of Phu Bai International Airport put into operation

The Terminal 2 of Phu Bai International Airport in Thua Thien Hue Province was officially put into operation this morning after three years of construction.

The new terminal meets the travel demand of passengers on the upcoming national holidays of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30), the death anniversary of Hung Kings on the 10th of the third lunar month (falling on April 29 this year), May Day (May 1) and Hue Traditional Craft Festival 2023.

Besides, it contributes to luring foreign and domestic visitors, promoting the socio-economic development of Thua Thien Hue Province.

Chief of Office of Thua Thien Hue Provincial People's Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang said that the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is an investor of the construction and investment project of Terminal 2 which started work in December 2019.

As planned, the Terminal 2 of Phu Bai International Airport will be officially inaugurated on May 13 after half a month of exploitation.

The passenger terminal T2 has a capacity of five million passengers a year, with a design of unique architecture and a modern and specific style of Hue culture.

Currently, the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien Hue Province is coordinating with relevant units, travel firms and some airlines such as Vietjet, Viettravel Airlines and so on to promote the opening of new routes including international routes, increase the frequency of flights to Phu Bai International Airport.

Some photos and a video were captured at Phu Bai International Airport's terminal 2 on the first day of operation.