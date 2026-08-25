FIFA President to visit Hanoi for Vietnam-Thailand ASEAN Cup final

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström will be among the spectators at the second leg of the 2026 ASEAN Cup final between Vietnam and Thailand at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on August 26.

In recent years, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has personally attended several major football events in Southeast Asia.

In December 2021, he had traveled to Singapore for the opening ceremony of the AFF Cup, highlighting football’s role and praising efforts to build a foundation for the sport’s development in the region. FIFA also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the sustainable development of Southeast Asian football.

Most recently, in January 2023, the FIFA President attended the second leg of the 2022 AFF Cup final between Thailand and Vietnam at Thammasat Stadium. He watched the match alongside Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) President Tran Quoc Tuan, the president of the Football Association of Thailand and the president of the ASEAN Football Federation, and also attended the medal ceremony after the match.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan.

His return for another Southeast Asian championship final, this time the 2026 ASEAN Cup showdown between Vietnam and Thailand, underscores FIFA’s growing interest in the region’s competitions, national teams and football development.

The occasion also gives Vietnam an opportunity to showcase its footballing progress, with increasingly systematic investment in national teams, youth development, infrastructure and the hosting of international football events.

By Quoc Cuong — Translated by Huyen Huong