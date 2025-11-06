Tens of thousands of people evacuated to safe places ahead of storm landfall

Authorities in the Central provinces and cities are urgently evacuating hundreds of households with tens of thousands of people to safe shelters ahead of storm No. 13, which is expected to make landfall on the night of November 6.

Early November 6, the Military Region 5 mobilized more than 350 officers and soldiers, along with dozens of vehicles and equipment, to support storm prevention and disaster response in communes and wards across Gia Lai Province.

Division 2 officers and soldiers step up storm response efforts in Gia Lai Province.

Division 2 troops assist with storm preparedness in Gia Lai Province.

Over 150 officers and soldiers have been sent to An Nhon Nam Ward, Binh Dinh Ward, and Tuy Phuoc Bac Commune in Gia Lai Province to assist local authorities in reinforcing homes, moving belongings, and trimming trees in preparation for the storm’s landfall.

Military Region 5 leader warmly inquires about people at an evacuation site in Gia Lai Province.

Lieutenant General Le Ngoc Hai, Commander of the Military Region 5, inspected storm preparedness efforts at Quy Nhon Fishing Port and Phong Lan Kindergarten which is among the evacuation sites in Quy Nhon Ward.

Military Region 5 inspects storm prevention work in Gia Lai Province.

Fishing vessels are anchored safely at Quy Nhon Port.

Also on the morning of November 6, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nhon Chau Island Commune, Gia Lai Province, reported that the locality had completed all plans and scenarios to respond to typhoon No. 13.

Military forces assist residents in Gia Lai in securing their homes ahead of the storm.

The island mobilized 91 officers and soldiers, forming seven 24-hour response teams. By 8 a.m. the same day, 184 households with 407 residents had been evacuated to centralized shelters. The local Civil Defense Command ensured adequate food, drinking water, medicine, security and sanitation at the evacuation sites.

Residents on Nhon Chau Island are evacuated to safe shelters.

Quang Ngai authorities relocate residents to storm shelters On the morning of November 6, authorities across Quang Ngai Province raced to evacuate residents to safe areas before the storm’s arrival. Officers and soldiers from Binh Thanh Border Guard Station under the Quang Ngai Provincial Border Guard Command tirelessly worked with local authorities to evacuate residents from the hamlets of Hai Ninh and Vinh An in Binh Son Commune to safe shelters. Binh Son Commune relocated residents from Hai Ninh and Vinh An hamlets to safe areas. Leaders of Binh Son Commune inspected the evacuation process, warmly inquired about and encouraged evacuees, and provided food and essential supplies for temporary shelters. In Sa Huynh Ward, local authorities this morning mobilized residents to move to prearranged safe shelters; plans to relocate about 600 households totaling 3,600 residents to 65 designated evacuation sites. According to the Quang Ngai Provincial Sub-Department of Irrigation, as of 9 a.m. on November 6, the province had relocated a total of 5,545 households with 18,297 residents to safe sites. That same morning, officers from the Ly Son Border Guard Station continued assisting residents in securing their homes and trimming tall trees to protect lives and property ahead of storm No. 13’s arrival.

By Ngoc Oai, Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong