Medical facilities maintain 24-hour readiness to receive, treat storm victims

The Ministry of Health this morning issued an official dispatch to health departments in the Central provinces and cities, and affiliated medical units, requesting proactive measures in response to storm No. 13.

The ministry urged all units to strictly follow directives from the Prime Minister, the National Civil Defense Steering Committee and the Ministry of Health regarding storm preparedness and post-storm flood response, ensuring the safety of residents.

Local authorities and units are required to closely monitor storm developments and rainfall and flooding situations; review and update response plans; and implement storm and flood preparedness and response activities appropriate to the evolving weather conditions and local realities.

Medical facilities are to maintain 24/7 on-duty teams for professional and emergency services, ready to receive, treat and provide emergency care for storm and flood victims.

They must ensure sufficient supplies of essential medicines, increase reserves of drugs, chemicals, materials and backup power equipment for immediate use when needed; deploy measures to safeguard medical facilities in areas at risk of impact from heavy rains and flooding; proactively evacuate and protect people and property in low-lying, flood-prone, or landslide-prone areas; and maintain strict monitoring and response to potential disease outbreaks during storms, floods and landslides.

