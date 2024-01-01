Ten outstanding Vietnamese sports events in 2023

The first highlight in Vietnamese sports is the successful performance at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

1. The first highlight in Vietnamese sports was the successful performance at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games. Led by Mr. Dang Ha Viet, Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam, the Vietnamese sports delegation, consisting of 1,003 members, participated in the SEA Games 32 hosted in Cambodia in May 2023. Throughout the competition, Vietnam wrapped up its participation with an impressive medal count of 136 gold, 105 silver, and 114 bronze medals, securing the top position overall. This historic achievement marked the first time Vietnam claimed the leading position in the medal standings at a SEA Games held outside of Vietnam.

2. In the sporting landscape of 2023, one particularly significant event that captured considerable attention was Vietnam's performance at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19). The country secured three gold medals, five silver medals, and 19 bronze medals, achieving an overall ranking of 21st. The sports community had set a target of winning between two to five gold medals at the competition, and Vietnam successfully concluded the games with three gold medals in karate, shooting, and kick volleyball (Sepaktakraw). However, in a comprehensive professional assessment, it was noted that in several disciplines and sports at the Asian and Olympic levels, Vietnamese athletes did not attain the highest results during ASIAD 19. Nevertheless, the outcome of three gold medals is considered an acceptable achievement concerning the general targets set for Vietnamese sports.

3. The shooting discipline secured its first-ever gold medal at an Asian Games (ASIAD). Prior to this, Vietnamese shooting had never achieved such a milestone. However, marksman Pham Quang Huy created a remarkable feat by winning the individual gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at ASIAD 19. As a result, the Vietnamese shooting team stands out as the most successful team in the nation's sports history, having secured gold medals in both the Olympics and ASIAD.

4. Vietnam's sports made history by securing its first official Olympic slot in cycling. Cyclist Nguyen Thi That remains the most esteemed racer in Vietnamese sports, and her official qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics is acknowledged as a groundbreaking moment within the domestic cycling community. This marks the first time that Vietnam has accomplished such an achievement in the history of sports.

Coach Philippe Troussier

5. The official appointment of French coach Philippe Troussier as the head coach of the Vietnamese national men's football team has been a particularly noteworthy event for Vietnamese football enthusiasts. After five years under the coaching era of South Korean expert Park Hang-seo, Vietnamese football underwent a change in coaching leadership, with Philippe Troussier taking on this role starting from the beginning of 2023. At the SEA Games 32, the U22 Vietnam football team did not reach the finals. However, the long-term goal set by the Vietnam Football Federation for Coach Philippe Troussier is to qualify the Vietnamese national football team for the 2026 World Cup. In 2023, the Vietnamese national women's football team also made history by participating in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team showcases remarkable performances across ten international tournaments.

6. The unprecedented accomplishment of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team securing a 4th-place ranking in both Asian Championship and the Asian Games (ASIAD), surpassed all expectations. In 2023, the team showcased remarkable performances across ten international tournaments. However, from a professional standpoint, reaching the semi-finals of the Asian Volleyball Championship (resulting in a 4th-place finish) and making it to the semi-finals of ASIAD 19 (concluding with a 4th place ranking) were notable achievements recognized throughout Asia. Furthermore, the team's victories in the 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship and the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup were substantial accomplishments that garnered significant acclaim.

7. Le Quang Liem has etched his name in the history of Vietnamese chess by achieving a historic world ranking of 15th according to FIDE. In the rankings released in August 2023, Grandmaster Le Quang Liem ascended to the 15th position globally. This marks the first time that a Vietnamese chess player has attained such a ranking, and it stands as the best result for Le Quang Liem on the FIDE rankings to date.

8. Nguyen Thuy Linh has achieved a remarkable 20th position in the world rankings, making her the first female badminton player from Vietnam to attain this milestone in the BWF rankings. The badminton community in Vietnam is eagerly awaiting Nguyen Thuy Linh's potential qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

9. Vietnam successfully hosted the 2023 World Vovinam Championships. Vovinam stands out as the only sport where Vietnam hosted a World Championship on home soil in the past year. Concluding the event, the Vietnamese delegation secured an impressive total of 18 gold medals and eight silver medals, securing the top position unequivocally in this competition. Across the globe, numerous countries and territories have been experiencing substantial growth in training and coaching for high-performance achievements in the sport of Vovinam.

10. The formal shift from the General Department of Sports and Physical Training to the Sports Authority of Vietnam is a matter of significant concern within the sports sector. On June 5, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism officially issued a Decision outlining the functions, tasks, powers, and organizational structure of the Sports Authority, effective from July 1, 2023. According to the Decision, the Sports Authority is now an administrative organization under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, tasked with providing counsel and assistance to the Minister in managing State affairs and organizing law enforcement in the field of physical education and sports nationwide. Additionally, it manages and organizes the implementation of public services related to physical education and sports as prescribed by law. The Sports Authority is recognized as a legal entity with the national emblem as its seal and is headquartered in Hanoi. Furthermore, the English trading name of the Sports Authority is specified as "Sports Authority of Vietnam" (SAV).

By Minh Chien – Translated by Gia Bao