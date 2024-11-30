Temperature in Ho Chi Minh City drops to 21 degrees Celsius

As of the morning of November 30, the temperature in Ho Chi Minh City sharply dropped to 21 degrees Celsius.

Ho Chi Minh City records temperature of 21 degrees Celsius on November 30 morning. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Anh)

Meteorological experts said that the temperatures in the Southeastern and Central Highlands regions continue to decrease due to the diffusion of cold air.

It is forecast that residents in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region will enjoy mid-chilling weather until December 1.

From December 2, the temperature in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region is expected to increase gradually.

According to international meteorological forecasting centers, it is rare to see that temperatures over the entire Southeastern region do not exceed 32 degrees Celsius.

Bien Hoa City, the southeastern province of Dong Nai is the warmest place in the region, with its temperatures reaching nearly 32 degrees Celsius, meanwhile, other places see it range from 29 degrees Celsius to 31.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, in the upcoming days, the Northern and North-Central regions will continue to experience scattered showers and light fog in the early morning, and cold nights and early mornings.

On December 5 and December 6, the Northern region is likely to be affected by a new cold wave, causing scattered showers and the climate to become colder.

In the first week of December, both the Central Highlands and Southern regions will maintain primarily sunny weather, with scattered showers in late afternoon and evening.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong