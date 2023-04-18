Tan Son Nhat Airport switches pick-up point for app-based taxi to int'l terminal

The pick-up point for the app-based taxi service has been switched from five positions at lane B to the parking lot at the international terminal with 11 points in Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

On the afternoon of April 18, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport has just announced to change pick-up points for taxis operating via riding apps at the international terminal from lane B in the airport to the parking lot of the international terminal to reduce traffic congestion during peak time.

The Tan Son Nhat International Airport worked with the Southern Airport Authority to implement the arrangement of vehicles, comprising motorbikes, taxis operating via riding apps, contracted vehicles, personal automobiles and buses to bring the best service for exploitation activities during peak times.

Through a survey, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport recorded that more and more passengers have arrived at the international terminal triggering congestion at lane B.

In order to stabilize passenger transport during peak times, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport decided to switched the pick-up points for the apps-based taxis from five positions at lane B to 11 positions at the international terminal's parking lot.