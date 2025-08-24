Tan Kien Medical Complex serves as HCMC health sector’s breakthrough

Tan Kien Medical Cluster, a key public infrastructure project, has officially been inaugurated and put into operation in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Tan Kien Medical Complex in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

This campus represents Vietnam’s most modern hospital and university model, developed in line with international standards adopted by countries with advanced healthcare systems. It stands as a hallmark of innovation and a breakthrough achievement for Ho Chi Minh City, particularly in the field of public health.

Commenced in 2015, the Tan Kien medical complex, located in Tan Nhut Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, spans a total planned area of 73 hectares. The project is being developed in two phases under a 'green healthcare' model, with a strong emphasis on public service zones, parks, sports facilities, and accommodations for patients' families.

In the first phase, two hospitals, one specialized center, and one medical university were constructed on a total area of 33.32 hectares, with a total capital of nearly VND7.6 trillion (US$288 million). The second phase, scheduled for 2026–2030 with a vision to 2045, will include the construction of new research centers under Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, a second campus of Ho Chi Minh City 115 Emergency Center, and the new Ho Chi Minh City Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital.

Ho Chi Minh City Children's Hospital (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital (Photo: SGGP)

Shuttle service for patients and their families within the campus of Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital

The athletics track at the stadium within the second campus of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine has been fully completed. (Photo: SGGP)

Pediatric patients receive care in a modern facility at Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

By Quang Huy and Hoang Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh