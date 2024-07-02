Swimmer Vo Thi My Tien officially receives entry to 2024 Paris Olympics

A female athlete from Long An Province has been granted a wildcard entry to the 2024 Paris Olympics by the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

Swimmer Vo Thi My Tien

On July 1 (international time), FINA officially sent a confirmation letter to Vietnam announcing allocating a wildcard entry for the women's event to the Vietnamese swimming team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to the letter from FINA, athlete Vo Thi My Tien has received a wildcard entry to compete in the women's 200m individual medley at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The letter states that My Tien was chosen based on her accumulated points and that she is the highest-ranked female swimmer in Vietnam in terms of points.

With this wildcard entry to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Vo Thi My Tien will make her debut at the Olympic Games. Throughout her career, My Tien has participated in the 31st and 32nd SEA Games, making a mark with important silver and bronze medals. Despite this, she continues to strive towards winning a gold medal in future SEA Games competitions.

Thus, the Vietnamese swimming team has two athletes who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, including Nguyen Huy Hoang and Vo Thi My Tien. Four years ago, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Vietnam also had two contestants, Nguyen Huy Hoang and Nguyen Thi Anh Vien.

So far, Vietnam has 15 athletes qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics in various sports: swimming (2), badminton (2), archery (2), shooting (2), boxing (2), weightlifting (1), cycling (1), judo (1), rowing (1), and canoeing (1).

Currently, Vo Thi My Tien is training in Vietnam and will be ready to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan