Business

Self - introduction

Supermarkets run additional promotions for price stability during Tet

SGGP

Several supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City have increased stockpiling of essential goods, run promotions, and steady prices of goods for the Tet holiday.

cn7a-9079-973.jpg
Customers are shopping at a Co.opmart supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd. (AEON Vietnam) is committed to maintaining reasonable prices and offering a wide variety of options for customers, including essential items such as rice, pork, beef, vegetables, fruits, and cakes. In addition, AEON Vietnam is offering promotions with discounts ranging from 30 percent to 40 percent on many products. Customers can also participate in the company’s activities to receive lucky red envelopes from January 31 to February 4 or purchase Fukubukuro lucky bags from February 12 to February 18.

Central Group, the owner of retail chains Big C and GO!, is offering various promotional programs and has launched Tet booths with 50 percent discounts.

In addition, the Co.opmart and Co.opXtra systems have also coordinated with businesses to increase the discount on Tet gift baskets from 8 percent to 20 percent. This discount includes price reductions on each type of gift basket and applies to orders with a value of VND5,000,000 (US$197) and above.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

additional promotions price stability steady prices of goods Tet holiday

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn