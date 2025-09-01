Strong willed Vietnamese athletes relentlessly pursue new achievements

Embodying perseverance, strong will, and national pride, these athletes are building on the legacy of previous generations to elevate Vietnam's position on the international stage.

Athlete Tran Thi Thanh Thuy of the Vietnam women's volleyball team

Miracles from golden wills

After a seven-year wait, the name 'Vietnam' was once again heard from the top of the podium at the World Gymnastics Cup. At the 2025 World Gymnastics Cup in Bulgaria, Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien delivered a technically flawless performance in the men's single vault final, earning him a gold medal. This victory breaks the gold medal drought for the Vietnamese team since Le Thanh Tung and Dinh Phuong Thanh’s double gold in 2018.

Athlete Xuan Thien, born in 2002, is no stranger to surprising victories. His performance at the 31st SEA Games in 2022 saw him surpass World Champion Carlos Yulo to claim a gold medal in the vault event, affirming the strength of Vietnamese gymnastics.

Similarly, following shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh's historic gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Vietnamese shooting team's achievements experienced a brief lull. However, the current generation is determined to reclaim and build upon past glories, proving that the nation's 'golden will' remains strong.

The emergence of Trinh Thu Vinh has eased concerns within the sporting community. Although relatively new to shooting, the athlete born in 2000 has already earned notable achievements on the international stage. Most prominently, she secured an official berth at the Paris 2024 Olympics in both the women's 10m air pistol and 25m sport pistol events—a well-deserved recognition of her relentless dedication and a milestone achievement in her career.

On the world's greatest sporting stage, Thu Vinh delivered a remarkable performance, becoming the only Vietnamese athlete to qualify for the finals in two events. She placed 4th in the 10m air pistol and 7th in the 25m sport pistol, setting the best Olympic record ever achieved by a Vietnamese female shooter. While she did not bring home a medal, her debut at just 25 years old stands as compelling evidence of her determination, perseverance, and fighting spirit.

Over the past decade, it has become more common for Vietnamese athletes to compete abroad, yet few have truly excelled. Tran Thi Thanh Thuy is therefore considered as a rarity - not only in women’s volleyball but also in Vietnamese sports more broadly. She holds the record as the Vietnamese volleyball player with the most international stints, having played professionally in Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Indonesia, and most notably, for Kuzeyboru Women’s Volleyball Club in Türkiye, a key turning point in her career.

With discipline, natural ability, and strong physical attributes, Thanh Thuy quickly adapted and refined her skills while competing overseas. Exposure to top-tier tactical systems and high-level competition enhances her offensive power and modernized her style of play. Bringing this invaluable experience back home, she has played a vital role in raising the level of Vietnamese volleyball.

Head coach of the national women's team, Nguyen Tuan Kiet, once remarked that Thanh Thuy is not only a technically gifted player but also a source of inspiration who lifts team spirit during competition. Her influence, therefore, extends beyond expertise—making her a player of distinctive value on the court.

Beginning her journey as an athlete, Trinh Thu Vinh took up shooting at the age of 17, a time when she was nearly out of the youth category, necessitating significantly greater effort to keep pace with her peers. In her initial days at the shooting range, she felt disoriented among seasoned shooters. Thu Vinh faced numerous challenges due to the stringent regulations and precise demands associated with each shooting technique. The sound of bullets firing from the weapon in her grasp often startled and frightened her. However, rather than succumbing to despair, she transformed that fear into motivation, committing to daily practice, and within just one year of wielding a gun, she began to reap the sweet fruits.

In her remarks, Thu Vinh stated, ‘Sports have fueled my passion and led to proud accomplishments, particularly in contributing to my country's glory. The moment the Vietnamese national anthem plays on the international stage, accompanied by the sight of our red and yellow flag, is a deeply moving experience that serves as my greatest motivation to overcome future challenges.’

This motivation also drives Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien to strive for improvement each day. Success does not come overnight; Xuan Thien has dedicated 17 years to rigorous training in gymnastics, having to leave the comfort of family at a young age to 'eat and train with the national team,' later being sent for long-term training in Hungary.

In a discipline that is among the most demanding and classified as one of the most challenging sports at all levels, such as gymnastics, the threat of injury is a constant concern not only for Xuan Thien but also for other athletes. An injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in the left leg followed by back injuries has limited Xuan Thien's capabilities and restricted the movements and routines that can be practiced for competition.

Despite these numerous challenges, for Xuan Thien, every time he steps onto the grand stage wearing the national team colors, the goal remains to conquer oneself, striving to complete routines at high difficulty levels to achieve and contribute.

By Nguyen Anh - Translated by Anh Quan