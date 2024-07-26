Storms, tornadoes cause several house collapses in Ca Mau, Bac Lieu

Specifically, six houses were completely destroyed, and eight others suffered roof damage, impacting the electrical infrastructure.

Storms destroy many houses in Khanh Tien Commune.

On the afternoon of July 26, the Office of the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Ca Mau Province reported that a severe rainstorm with strong winds early that morning caused several houses in Khanh Tien Commune, U Minh District to collapse or sustain roof damage.

Specifically, six houses were completely destroyed, and eight others suffered roof damage, impacting the electrical infrastructure. Initial estimates put the damage at over VND1 billion.

Local forces in Vinh Trach Commune assist residents in recovering from damage.

Local border patrols and militia forces have quickly assisted residents in making temporary repairs and stabilizing their lives.

In Bac Lieu, around 5 a.m. the same day, a heavy rainstorm accompanied by strong winds damaged five houses (with four having roof damage and one collapsing). It also toppled a broadcasting tower in Vinh Trach Commune, Bac Lieu City. There were no reported casualties.

Upon receiving reports from residents, the leaders of Vinh Trach Commune inspected the damaged areas and quickly mobilized teams to assist with storm recovery and help relocate residents' belongings.

Local authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Thuy Doan